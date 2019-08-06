Glendale’s Starlite Lounge hosts car show, concert Friday night

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Starlite Lounge, at 4346 W. Olive Ave., starts the evening of Friday, Aug. 9 with a car show, and after that comes the music.

Look for the Trash Can Romeos to take the stage at 9 p.m., as a band with maybe the coolest self-description ever: “Trash-a-billy with a touch of psychotic garage rock.” Whiskey Kiss (“What started as a sweet, rockabilly-influenced act has morphed into a straight-up roots rock band with vintage flair and edgy kicks”) plugs in afterward around 11 p.m.

This is one of those shows not to miss.