Glendale’s Starlite Lounge hosts car show, concert Friday night
Starlite Lounge, 4346 W. Olive Ave. in Glendale. [Submitted photo]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
Starlite Lounge, at 4346 W. Olive Ave., starts the evening of Friday, Aug. 9 with a car show, and after that comes the music.
Look for the Trash Can Romeos to take the stage at 9 p.m., as a band with maybe the coolest self-description ever: “Trash-a-billy with a touch of psychotic garage rock.” Whiskey Kiss (“What started as a sweet, rockabilly-influenced act has morphed into a straight-up roots rock band with vintage flair and edgy kicks”) plugs in afterward around 11 p.m.
This is one of those shows not to miss.
Starlite Lounge
