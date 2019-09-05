Peoria, AZ
Clear, 81°
BOISE, Idaho — Atmospheric nuclear weapons testing exposed more states and more people to radiation fallout and resulting cancers and other diseases than the federal government currently recognizes, Western governors said.
The Arizona Propane Gas Association, in partnership with the Arizona Propane Education & Research …
Communicating with a loved one or friend who has Alzheimer’s or another form dementia can be …
Municipalities across the Valley are taking different approaches to the evolving mobility technologies, …
Most of the women in Samuel Little's hand-drawn portraits seem to be frowning. Their hair is short and …
TUCSON (AP) — Joy Golliver recently visited the Washington state community where she and her late …
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas judge ruled Friday that the court will decide individual …
Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen is now in federal custody after his arrest on allegations of …
PHOENIX — A proposed new highway from Nogales to Wickenburg — and eventually beyond to Kingman …
Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Oct. 17-23. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Oct. 17 - PHOENIX: Steve Hackett …
States' position on the tentative opioid deal with Purdue
US forest managers want judge to revisit tree-cutting ban
Man in custody after monthslong investigation into deadly shooting in Glendale
William “Bill” Warner Stratton
Read more
By Kimberly Yee Special to the Independent As the back-to-school season is finally upon us, it is encouraging to think about all that our children will learn in this new academic school year. I …
By Matt Loeschman Independent Newsmedia I’ve been serving as your daily news editor at Independent Newsmedia for about 16 months. In that time, I’ve strived to bring a conscientious …
Anniversary of Baltic Sea ferry wreck that killed 852 marked byAssociated Press HELSINKI (AP) — The sinking of a Baltic Sea ferry that killed 852 people has been observed 25 years after one of …
Shares of Latam soar; Delta details deal between airlines byAssociated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Latam Airlines Group are soaring after Delta Air Lines announced it will pay $1.9 billion …
Sand from ship channel dredging improves Galveston beaches by GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Dredging of the Galveston Ship Channel has provided sand to improve four blocks of Galveston beaches. The …
The (Food Truck) Round Up goes 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way. The Roundup is a food truck party with more than 50 of the best food trucks in the Valley, …
Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Sept. 25 - TEMPE: Four Peaks …
Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Sept. 11-18. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Sept. 11 - MESA: Explosions in the …
Read more