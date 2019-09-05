Top stories
Valley and State

Western governors want nuclear testing compensation expanded

BOISE, Idaho — Atmospheric nuclear weapons testing exposed more states and more people to radiation fallout and resulting cancers and other diseases than the federal government currently recognizes, Western governors said.

First responders
Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that ended in a suspect’s death.
Glendale police are investigating after a male was shot and killed. Around 10 a.m. Friday, Glendale police responded to a shooting in the area of 69th Avenue and Utopia Road, just south of Loop …
A man is dead after an illegal party in Glendale led to an officer-involved shooting.   No officers were injured.   Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Glendale police responded to …

Top sports story

Cardinals beat Atlanta Falcons 34-33 after extra point miss

GLENDALE — Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury said he didn't even bother to watch Matt Bryant's extra point attempt near the end of the fourth quarter. The Cardinals coach was too busy trying to …
More sports

No. 18 Arizona State rallies to beat Washington State 38-34

TEMPE — Arizona State's defense limited the damage of a late shanked punt, holding Washington State to a field goal and a three-point lead. That set the stage for Jayden Daniels. The …
NCAA Football

No. 18 Arizona State faces high-powered Washington State

Here's what you need to know as Arizona State University and Washington State University prepare to throw down in Tempe, Arizona.

Cardinals, Falcons searching for second win of season

GLENDALE — The Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons are two football teams with a lot of similarities: productive offense, problems with the defense, and not a lot of wins. At least the Cardinals …

NBA decides to remain silent for rest of China trip

The NBA will complete its trip to China in silence. Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets to end this year's NBA China Games series will be played as scheduled in …

AP Interview: Pop star close to being Swedish soccer champ

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Winning Sweden's biggest reality talent show has opened up plenty of opportunities in Kevin Walker's burgeoning music career. He has worked with some of the country's top …

Most recent
Things to Do in the Valley – Oct. 17-23

Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Oct. 17-23. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Oct. 17 - PHOENIX: Steve Hackett …

States' position on the tentative opioid deal with Purdue

US forest managers want judge to revisit tree-cutting ban

Colonel Martin W. Kasischke

Lorraine Lillian Sechter

Nation

Retiree checks to rise modestly amid push to expand benefits

WASHINGTON — Millions of retirees will get a modest 1.6% cost-of-living increase from Social Security in 2020, an uptick with potential political consequences in an election year when Democrats are pushing more generous inflation protection.

Former special envoy to Ukraine leaving McCain Institute

PHOENIX — Kurt Volker, the special envoy to Ukraine who stepped down amid the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, said Monday he’s also leaving his job as the head of the McCain Institute.

Without oversight, scores of accused priests commit crimes

Nearly 1,700 priests and other clergy members that the Roman Catholic Church considers credibly accused of child sexual abuse are living under the radar with little to no oversight from religious authorities or law enforcement, decades after the first wave of the church abuse scandal roiled U.S. dioceses, an Associated Press investigation has found.

Don't let your vet bill dog you forever

Don't let your vet bill dog you forever By MELISSA LAMBARENA , Associated Press On a normal car ride, Grace the brown-white Chihuahua might have been happily "singing" along in traffic with her …

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday By BILL BARROW , Associated Press ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 95th birthday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach …

World

Verbal autopsies used in push to better track global deaths

Verbal autopsies used in push to better track global deaths By CHRISTINA LARSON and MIKE STOBBE , Associated Press KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — One afternoon last month, a young woman with a tablet …

Angry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respect

Angry Dutch farmers descend on The Hague to demand respect By MIKE CORDER , Associated Press THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of Dutch farmers massed in The Hague on Tuesday to demand …

A year later, Saudi journalist's killing haunts kingdom

A year later, Saudi journalist's killing haunts kingdom By JON GAMBRELL , Associated Press DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the …

French billionaire gives $109 million to rebuild Notre Dame

French billionaire gives $109 million to rebuild Notre Dame by Associated Press , Associated Press PARIS (AP) — French billionaire Francois Pinault and son Francois-Henri Pinault have …

India's 2 biggest political parties vie for Gandhi's legacy

India's 2 biggest political parties vie for Gandhi's legacy By KRITHIKA VARAGUR , Associated Press GURGAON, India (AP) — The ideal candidate, India's oldest political party says on the …

Entertainment

Things to Do in the Valley – Oct. 10-16

Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Oct. 10-16. Event details are subject to change. Visit …

Experience beautiful  Fall colors at Arizona Snowbowl

Fall is upon us, and with it comes the chance to view Arizona's fall colors in the San Francisco Peaks area.

'You're good-looking': Ukraine's leader woos Tom Cruise

'You're good-looking': Ukraine's leader woos Tom Cruise byAssociated Press KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leader isn't just …

Review: Eddie Murphy shines in vulgar, heartfelt 'Dolemite'

Review: Eddie Murphy shines in vulgar, heartfelt 'Dolemite' By LINDSEY BAHR , Associated Press For the amount of cursing, …

Wesley Snipes says he's moving on from 'Blade' character

Wesley Snipes says he's moving on from 'Blade' character By RYAN PEARSON , Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — The news that …

Opinion
Yee: Arizona high school students will receive financial education this fall

By Kimberly Yee Special to the Independent As the back-to-school season is finally upon us, it is encouraging to think about all that our children will learn in this new academic school year. I …

INI launches Think Tank Initiative

By Matt Loeschman Independent Newsmedia I’ve been serving as your daily news editor at Independent Newsmedia for about 16 months. In that time, I’ve strived to bring a conscientious …

Travel
Anniversary of Baltic Sea ferry wreck that killed 852 marked

Anniversary of Baltic Sea ferry wreck that killed 852 marked byAssociated Press HELSINKI (AP) — The sinking of a Baltic Sea ferry that killed 852 people has been observed 25 years after one of …

Shares of Latam soar; Delta details deal between airlines

Shares of Latam soar; Delta details deal between airlines byAssociated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Latam Airlines Group are soaring after Delta Air Lines announced it will pay $1.9 billion …

Sand from ship channel dredging improves Galveston beaches

Sand from ship channel dredging improves Galveston beaches by GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Dredging of the Galveston Ship Channel has provided sand to improve four blocks of Galveston beaches. The …

Things to do
Food truck party comes to Goodyear Ballpark Saturday

The (Food Truck) Round Up goes 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way. The Roundup is a food truck party with more than 50 of the best food trucks in the Valley, …

Things to Do in the Valley – Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Sept. 25 - TEMPE: Four Peaks …

Things to Do in the Valley - Sept. 11-18

Below are entertainment options around the Valley for the week of Sept. 11-18. Event details are subject to change. Visit newsroom.visitarizona.com/events. Sept. 11 - MESA: Explosions in the …

Business

Thunderbird School of Global Management celebrates new global headquarters

Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management broke ground Monday on a new state-of-the-art global headquarters …

Eurozone inflation drops, underlining case for stimulus

Eurozone inflation drops, underlining case for stimulus byAssociated Press BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in the 19-country eurozone …

World markets subdued as investors eye trade, Brexit

World markets subdued as investors eye trade, Brexit By ELAINE KURTENBACH , Associated Press BANGKOK (AP) — World markets were …

Australia cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75%

Australia cuts key interest rate to record low 0.75% By ROD McGUIRK , Associated Press CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's …

Japan ups sales tax to 10% amid signs economy is weakening

Japan ups sales tax to 10% amid signs economy is weakening By MARI YAMAGUCHI , Associated Press TOKYO (AP) — Japan raised its …

