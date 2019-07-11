Local voices: What to do with Glendale’s Glen Lakes Golf Course?

The city of Glendale shared a live video of a public meeting held to garner resident input on what to do with the municipal Glen Lakes Golf Course, which the city shut down in the spring. Residents were encouraged to share ideas on how to use the land in the comments.
Greenspace
We need some greenspace, save the trees on that property please. — Michelle Merk
I’d rather it be a park than low income housing! — Amy Peltz
Green space is great for everyone in the community for recreation, but it also helps reduce the urban heat island effect. — Jess Edwards Green
Low-income housing?
If turned residential, how much of the development will be low or affordable housing — Nicolle Iniguez
Fishing
FISHING SPOT with a dog park for big and small dogs !!!!!!!! — Daniel Sapien
Community garden
How about a community garden if it’s already zoned for agriculture? — Shelly Beyl Honn
Disc golf course
Disc golf course please! Glendale is lagging behind other valley cities with only one course! And it’s only playable for about half the year with the overgrown grass and weeds. A course here could bring PDGA Tournaments! — Joseph Isbell
Pickleball courts
How about pickleball courts?? — Kirstin Wolfe Flores
Will take forever to build
Can’t wait to check it out in 2035 — Brian Alan
Public safety
police station — Chuck Jared
Fire station — Kevin Janssen