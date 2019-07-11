Local voices: What to do with Glendale’s Glen Lakes Golf Course?

The city of Glendale shared a live video of a public meeting held to garner resident input on what to do with the municipal Glen Lakes Golf Course, which the city shut down in the spring. Residents were encouraged to share ideas on how to use the land in the comments.

Greenspace

We need some greenspace, save the trees on that property please. — Michelle Merk

I’d rather it be a park than low income housing! — Amy Peltz

Green space is great for everyone in the community for recreation, but it also helps reduce the urban heat island effect. — Jess Edwards Green

Low-income housing?

If turned residential, how much of the development will be low or affordable housing — Nicolle Iniguez

Fishing

FISHING SPOT with a dog park for big and small dogs !!!!!!!! — Daniel Sapien

Community garden

How about a community garden if it’s already zoned for agriculture? — Shelly Beyl Honn

Disc golf course

Disc golf course please! Glendale is lagging behind other valley cities with only one course! And it’s only playable for about half the year with the overgrown grass and weeds. A course here could bring PDGA Tournaments! — Joseph Isbell

Pickleball courts

How about pickleball courts?? — Kirstin Wolfe Flores

Will take forever to build

Can’t wait to check it out in 2035 — Brian Alan

Public safety

police station — Chuck Jared

Fire station — Kevin Janssen