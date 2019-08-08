Glendale fire rescues hiker in Thunderbird Conservation Park
The Glendale Fire Department rescued a hiker off a mountain in Thunderbird Conservation Park Wednesday morning. [Submitted photo]
The agency said it was the second mountain rescue on the mountain this week. Officials are reminding the public that once they are halfway through with water that means it is time to turn around and head back.
