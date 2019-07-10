Goodyear welcomes Compass Datacenters to technology corridor

Goodyear will soon be home to two new data centers. Compass Datacenters has chosen to build its campus on 225 acres of land at the northwest corner of Bullard Avenue and Yuma Road, with future phases to include six additional data centers. The Goodyear City Council unanimously approved an agreement at its July 8 meeting.

The first phase, delivering a combined 72 MW of IT load, is projected to be completed by fourth quarter 2019.

“Compass Datacenters is a world-class company and a magnificent addition to our growing technology base,” said Mayor Georgia Lord. “The city and Compass are working together in an effort to provide our community with high-end jobs and high-tech solutions. Goodyear is quickly becoming a dynamic location for tech companies and knowledge workers. We are excited to have Compass as a valued partner in this red hot market.”

The city of Goodyear, APS, and Greater Phoenix Economic Council worked in partnership to assist Compass in bringing its facility to Goodyear.

“Greater Phoenix is a natural next step for Compass since it’s an important location for cloud and hyperscale customers, due to its geographic location, availability of fiber connectivity, affordable cost of data center operations, and the rarity of natural disasters,” said Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass. “We have been working closely with a number of cloud, colocation, and hyperscale customers. These data centers will allow customers to reduce their on-going operating costs and will provide them with complete control over every element of the building – including security, campus network connectivity, operations and maintenance – all on the aggressive timeline they demand.”

The campus model is a natural evolution of Compass’ business model, delivering high-quality dedicated data centers with industry-leading delivery timeframes and cost-efficiency. The Goodyear campus offers three diverse fiber paths and brand-new power infrastructure with a 230kV substation adjacent to the site.

“Data management and storage are critically important in our modern world, and Goodyear is an attractive destination for companies like Compass that provide these vital high-tech services,” said Michael Martin, director of economic development at APS. “This shows again what can be done with strong economic development partnerships and access to clean, reliable energy to help our communities grow and prosper.”

Goodyear continues to put its name on the map with multiple announcements of award-winning companies choosing to locate within the city. Compass Datacenters joins the growing list of high-caliber technology companies including Vantage and Stream Data Centers, which were both announced earlier this year.

“Greater Phoenix is rapidly becoming the leading market for data centers in the U.S.” says Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “The region’s ideal southwest location offers very low risk of natural disasters, low latency, robust infrastructure and close proximity to a broad customer base. Data drives innovation, and we’re excited that Compass Datacenters selected Goodyear, Arizona as the next step for their strategic company growth.”

Compass Datacenters provides solutions from the core to the edge. Compass’ executive team has built more than $4 billion worth of data centers and edge computing facilities. They have also operated over ten million square feet of raised floor worldwide.

Visit www.compassdatacenters.com.