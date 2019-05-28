Boutique Pilates Studio opens near Glendale, offers specialized reformer fusion workout

Club Pilates, the nation’s largest premium Pilates franchise, will open its doors June 3 in Norterra, with a planned grand opening celebration in July. Located at 2450 W. Happy Valley Road, Suite. 1149, the new studio offers members full-body workouts that improves posture, balance, flexibility and strength. The soft opening June 3 will be preceded by a weekend of free trial classes from May 30 to June 2.

The bright studio welcomes members into a supportive atmosphere where they can choose from four class levels and eight signature group class formats that utilize a variety of equipment, including Reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, TriggerPoint and springboard. The Norterra location is owned by local entrepreneur Kim Pickens, who already owns one Club Pilates location in the Scottsdale area and expects to open a third in the next year. Aside from business ownership, Ms. Pickens keeps busy as a mother to three children and manages commercial and residential property throughout Arizona.

“Pilates can help meet a variety of health goals and can be beneficial for every type of person, from the old to young, and it’s gaining more popularity with men,” Ms. Pickens said. “We have been thrilled with the success of the Scottsdale location, and I’m excited to bring this transformative concept to even more of the Phoenix community.”

Club Pilates is the first Pilates organization to create a proprietary 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Reformer Pilates classes along with TRX and Triggerpoint. Club Pilates has more than 500 active locations in 39 states.

Visit https://www.clubpilates.com/location/norterra or call 623-312-8505.