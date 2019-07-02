Warmath: SCHOA needs Sun City candidates for board

Opinion, Your Life
Gail Warmath

Sun City Home Owners Association is looking for a few good men — and women!

If you would enjoy using your talents and expertise for the betterment of Sun City, then running for the SCHOA board might be just for you! There are three board opening (three-year terms) beginning 2020.

You would be joining a great team of board members and help decide issues that affect the important future of Sun City. Help us in keeping Sun City the wonderful place to live that it is.

Packets are now available at SCHOA’s front desk, 10401 W. Coggins Drive. Hope to see you soon!

Gail Warmath

SCHOA board member

election committee chairwoman

Sun city



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.