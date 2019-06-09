Cruise line says search for passenger in Mediterranean ended

byAssociated Press9 June 2019 10:56-04:00

MADRID (AP) — A cruise operator says a passenger went overboard during a voyage in the Mediterranean Sea and a search for the missing Korean woman has been called off without her being found.

Norwegian Cruise Line tweeted a photographed statement Sunday that said the woman went into the sea Saturday while the Norwegian Epic was sailing from Cannes, France to Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

The short statement says authorities were alerted and a search and rescue operation was launched, but no trace of the woman was seen and the search was abandoned Sunday.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately reply to phone calls and emails requesting further information.

