‘Xanadu’ opens Peoria run this month at ABT

Arizona Broadway Theatre takes on stage adaptation of 1980 film

“Xanadu” opens its run at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, with a 5:30 p.m. dinner show Friday, Sept. 6. The production runs through Sept. 29.

“Strange Magic is taking over the ABT stage this summer as Greek muse Kira descends from Mount Olympus in all her roller skate and leg warmer glory to inspire a dejected human,” a theatre news release states. “But when Kira falls into forbidden love with him, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos erupts. Featuring ’80s hit songs ‘Have You Never Been Mellow,’ ‘Magic’ and ‘Evil Woman,’ ‘Xanadu’ is hilarity on wheels for anyone who has ever hoped to feel the touch of inspiration.”

“Xanadu” began life as a 1980 musical fantasy film starring Olivia Newton-John and, in his final film role, Gene Kelly. The production gained new life when being adapted into a stage show, and made its Broadway opening in 2007.

IF YOU GO

What: “Xanadu”

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Production runs through Sept. 29.

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane

