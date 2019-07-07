Western Fusion Band to bring country sounds to Surprise

Western Fusion has been on the local scene for almost 20 years, playing various venues throughout the state. They’ve opened for Blake Shelton and Charlie Daniels, and will take the stage 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115.

Comprised of Brian Childress, Mike Giacalone, Jeff Leece, Rob Ywanauskas and Dave Raheb, the band was formed in the late ’90s by band leader Mr. Childress, whose goals were to have a band that sounded like radio and be composed of some of the best musicians in Arizona.

In the beginning Western Fusion was a traditional country band. According to their Facebook page, they evolved with musicians and so did the music. Today they still play country, including George Strait, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt and now has recently evolved with hits from the 70s, 80s and today’s rock with a mix from MAGIC!, Sublime, Bruno Mars, Billy Idol, Def Leppard, and KC and the Sunshine Band.

The band has opened for national acts such as Mr. Shelton and Mark Wills at Graham Central Station (formerly Rockin’ Rodeo). They were also the opening act for Mr. Daniels at Cliff Castle Casino.

IF YOU GO

Who: Western Fusion Band

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11

Where: The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115

More Information: westernfusionband.com