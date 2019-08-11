Tower Challenge in Glendale registration now open

Gila River Arena in Glendale is one of three spots in Arizona to host the 9/11 Tower Challenge. The others are Tucson and Flagstaff. [100 Club of Arizona/Special to Independent Newsmedia]
Things To Do, Your Life

Registration is open now for the 9/11 Tower Challenge 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale.

The event honors those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001, and in continued honor of first responders and military.

The World Trade Center’s Twin Towers each consisted of 110 floors and 2,071 steps, and each year thousands of people across Arizona walk, climb and run the stairs to remember. Firefighters in full gear, police, military and bomb squad personnel march steadily alongside civilians of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Photographs of fallen heroes line the stairs, and participants pause briefly to read the names in recognition of the sacrifice each made while in the service of others.

Cost is $35 per climber. Registration by Saturday, Aug. 31 guarantees T-shirt, swag bag and completion coin on day of event.

Register at 911towerchallenge.org .



