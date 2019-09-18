Things To Do: Sept. 18-25

9/18 WEDNESDAY

Theatre

CURTAIN: Live on stage: “Xanadu” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through Sept. 29. Call 623-776-8400.

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Live Music

DINNER: Tunes on the patio: Community Service Band performs 6 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

ON STAGE: Tunes and brews: Richie Darling plays Pint Night 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

9/19 THURSDAY

Event

VETERANS: Art lessons: Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson St., hosts “A Path to Healing” classes for Veterans 10 a.m. A free art program for veterans of all ages. Participants learn from professional artists. Classes will range from drawing to painting, and other mediums. No experience necessary. Supplies are provided. A light lunch will also be provided. Call 623-584-8311 to reserve a spot.

Live Music

STAGE: Thursday music series: Music of Summer performs 6 p.m. at Lucidi Distilling Co.-Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., Peoria. Call 623-299-8779.

TUNES: Country: Western Fusion performs 6 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

TUNES: Music and dinner: Johnny Cash tribute starts 6 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Tatara makes Glendale stop: KT Tatara opens his weekend with 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Join the fun 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Open Mic

STAGE: Audience participation: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

Theatre

STAGE: Classic work: “Arsenic and Old Lace” plays 7 p.m. at Ghostlight Theatre, 13541 W. Camino Del Sol, Sun City West. Tickets $20, available at ghostlightaz.com. Production runs through Sept. 22. Email admin@ghostlightaz.com or call 623-252-5127.

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “North By Northwest” shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person. Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

9/20 FRIDAY

Theatre

CURTAIN: Live on stage: The classic “Spamalot” plays 7:30 p.m. at Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Dr., Peoria. Tickets range $18-38. The production runs through Sept. 22. Call 623-815-7930.

CURTAIN: Break legs in Surprise: Stage Left Productions presents “Always a Bridesmaid” 7 p.m. at 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A, Surprise. Shows continue 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Tickets $25. Email admin@stageleftaz.com or call 623-463-7147.

Live Music

CHEERS: Sipping while singing: Wine tastings presents live music from Chris Yackle 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

TUNES: On stage: Spotlight Band performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

TUNES: Music and dinner: Buck Guyz performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

TUNES: Country: Western Fusion performs 9 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

TUNES: On stage: Faded Jeans performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

WESTGATE: Van Halen tribute: Invasion performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Family

MOVIE: Under the stars: Fall Movies by Moonlight features “Wonder Park” 5 p.m. at Glendale Heroes Regional Park, 83 W. Bethany Home Rd. Free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free pre-movie activities for kids start at 5 p.m. Call 623-930-2820.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Dance

EVENT: Back in town: The Hi-Fi All Stars perform at the Welcome Back Dance 6:30 p.m. at the Palm Ridge Rec Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West. Call 623-544-6093.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

9/21 SATURDAY

Live Music

CHEERS: Sipping while singing: Wine tastings presents live music from Connor Danks 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

WESTGATE: Santana tribute: Supernatural performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

DINNER: Some dinner with your tunes: Sentimental Journey performs 6 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

TUNES: On stage: Spirited Lads perform 11:30 a.m.; CheekTones at 3:30 p.m.; and Throwing Fitz at 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

TUNES: Music and dinner: Denny & Dan performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

TUNES: Saturday night on stage: American Tradition performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

TUNES: On stage: The Real Thing performs 7 p.m. at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

Library

CLINIC: Learn dos and don’ts: Ask a Master Gardener Clinic goes 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sunrise Mountain Library, 21109 N. 98th Ave., Peoria. All ages welcome. Free admission. Call 623-773-8650.

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Dancing

SOCIAL: Saturday night dance: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

9/22 SUNDAY

Baseball

MINORS: Fall Ball: The Javelinas take on the Saguaros in AZ Fall League action 6:30 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave. Visit mlb.com/arizona-fall-league .

Football

NFL: Red Sea at home: The Carolina Panthers visit the Arizona Cardinals for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale.

Concert

SUPERSTAR: Tour comes through: Chance The Rapper performs 7 p.m. at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take the mic: Cowboy Ken hosts at 6 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays at TJ Speaks Tavern, 10765 W. Peoria Ave., Sun City. Visit tjspeakstavern.com .

9/23 MONDAY

Library

BOOKS: Discussion group: Teens take part in Kearsten’s Book Club 6 p.m. at Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St., Glendale.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

9/24 TUESDAY

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together to compete: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Lester is the host at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Sundays at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Lecture

TALK: Difference makers: The “Hot Coffee” Art Lecture Series profiles, from the earliest days of film, how Arizona has been a setting and subject for hundreds of films. Some, like “Junior Bonner” and “Red River,” are considered classics, others, such as “Billy Jack” and “Evolution,” surely less so. In this talk, Gregory McNamee, a frequent contributor on film to the Encyclopaedia Britannica and former columnist for the Hollywood Reporter, looks at the Grand Canyon State on the silver screen. Program starts 7 p.m. at Goodyear Total Wine & More, 1416 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear.

9/25 WEDNESDAY

Theatre

CURTAIN: Live on stage: “Xanadu” plays 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through Sept. 29. Call 623-776-8400.

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Library

FAMILY: Movie time for kids: Sunset Cinema! presents “Ice Age: Continental Drift” 4 p.m. at Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St., Glendale. Email nhadenfeldt@glendaleaz.com .

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

Pickleball

MEETING: Fall season: The SCW Pickleball Club will host a membership meeting 5 p.m. at Palm Ridge Rec Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West. Visit scwpickleballclub.com .

Live Music

ON STAGE: Tunes and brews: Richie Darling plays Pint Night 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.