Things To Do: July 24-31

7/24 WEDNESDAY

Open Mic

Library

BOOK CLUB: Come and discuss titles: Readers Roundtable is a reading recommendations book group 1-2 p.m. at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave., Glendale. Bring a book or two to recommend to other readers at this informal discussion group, where participants take turns talking fiction, non-fiction, classics, best-sellers, old favorites, and recent reads. Contact Sarah at sherlache@glendaleaz.com or 623-930-3844.

Karaoke

Trivia

Movie

SCREEN: Thursday night movies: “Dumbo,” from 2019, shows 7 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Recommended donation of $2 per person Hearing-assisted devices available for use. No food or drink in the theater. Call 623-544-6130.

Trivia

GAME: Bring a team to play: Trivia with Chris starts 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Sports

BASEBALL: Rookie league summer play: Arizona League play pits the Reds against the Padres 2 and on another field the Indians Blue against the Mariners. First pitch for both is 6 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear.

7/25 THURSDAY

Live Music

STAGE: Thursday music series: Christopher Garcia Morett performs 6 p.m. at Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., Peoria. Call 623-299-8779.

SERIES: Under the stars: The 53rd Annual Glendale Summer Band Concert Series continues 8 p.m. at E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre, 5850 W. Glendale Ave., in Historic Downtown Glendale. Free admission. Call 623-930-2299.

WESTGATE: New Talent Thursdays: Kerwin Pasia performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: Music and dinner: Classic country with Steve performs 6 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

TUNES: Country music Thursday: Western Fusion starts 6 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

STAGE: Dancing at the Wigwam: Jacob Morris performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam Bar inside The Wigwam Resort, 300 Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Call 623-935-9040.

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Malone makes Glendale stop: Michael Malone opens his weekend with 7 p.m. set at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. He also has 7 & 9:30 p.m. shows Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27. Admission $19. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Join the fun 9:30 p.m. every Thursday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Open Mic

STAGE: Audience participation: Try your hand 9 p.m.-midnight every Thursday hosted by Chris Yak at Fuzzy’s Southwest Sports Grill, 18795 N. Reems Road, Suite 109, Surprise. Call 623-556-0664.

7/26 FRIDAY

Theatre

STAGE: Classic work opens in Peoria: “Sister Act” opens 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, and plays through Aug. 24. Call 623-776-8400.

STAGE: The curtain rises: “The King & I” shows 6:30 p.m. at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road, Wickenburg (on the campus of Wickenburg High School). Email info@dewpac.org or call 928-684-6624.

Game Night

EVENT: Get a team together: A “Family Feud”-style game is available for fun 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Live Music

WESTGATE: Indie pop band: People Who Could Fly performs 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

TUNES: Music and dinner: Branded Country performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

TUNES: Blues, rock combo: The John Leo Group performs 5 p.m. at Birt’s Bistro, 16752 N. Greasewood St., Surprise.

STAGE: Dancing at the Wigwam: Ricky Harris performs 7 p.m. at The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park.

Coffee

MEET: Relax and converse: Coffee and Cosmic Conversation takes place 10-11:30 a.m. at The Place of Spiritual Wisdom, 12630 N. 103rd Ave., Suite 244, Sun City. Call 623-583-1330.

Bingo

SOCIAL: Fill out those cards: Friday night PORA Bingo is open to the public and provides funds for many local charities at 6:15 p.m. at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Doors open at 3. Cost for 15 games is $10.

7/27 SATURDAY

Theatre

STAGE: Ready for the yellow brick road: “The Wizard Of Oz” shows 2:30 & 7 p.m. at Gyder Theater inside Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria. The production runs closes 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Visit theaterworks.org or call 623-815-7930.

KIDS: Summer youth theatre: “Into the Pages” is presented 4 p.m. as part of the Acting Zone Summer Reparatory Theatre (ages 8-19) at Montessori in the Park’s youth theater, at 1832 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear. Email ActingZone@mipschool.org .

Live Music

OLD SCHOOL: Big band jazz in Peoria: The Sun City Stomperz Dixieland Jazz Band perform 6:30 p.m. at The Sunset Bistro at the Lakes, 19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria. Visit suncitystomperz.com or call 623-566-1132.

CHEERS: Sipping while singing: Wine tastings presents live music from Rob Defriese 5 p.m. at Winery 101, 9299 W. Olive Ave., Suite 101, Peoria. Call 623-242-0340.

WESTGATE: Blues, rock: MT and The Streamliners perform 7 p.m. at Fountain Park inside Westgate’s Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale. Call 623-385-7502.

DINNER: Some dinner with your tunes: Sentimental Journey performs 6 p.m. at Desert Rose Pizza & Gastro Pub, 6729 N. 57th Drive, Glendale. Call 623-937-3004.

TUNES: Songs and dancing: Thaddeus Rose Band performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

TUNES: Music and dinner: Steve’s Musical Box performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

TUNES: Saturday night on stage: Hoodoo Castors performs 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Market

FARMERS MARKET: Fresh goodies available: The Peoria Farmers Market, hosted by Momma’s Organic Market, is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 9744 W. Northern Ave. Email mommasorganicmarket@gmail.com .

Education

PRESENTATION: Gerry Brooks will perform 1 p.m. at Valley Vista High School, 15550 N. Parkview Place, Surprise. Meet and Greet tickets $40; main event $20.

Movie

DOUBLE FEATURE: Beat the heat indoors: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 9749 N. 107th Ave., Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn. Call 623-876-3042.

Dancing

SOCIAL: Saturday night dance: The Hillcrest Dance & Social Club presents dancing 6:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday at the R.H. Johnson Social Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Cost is $4 for members, $6 for non-members. Call 623-302-0249.

Meditation

HEALTH: Meet to meditate weekly: A Weekly Insight Meditation Group meets every Saturday 2 p.m. at Unity Church of Surprise, 14495 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Call 623-521-2242.

7/28 SUNDAY

Live Comedy

LAUGHS: Sunday Hispanic comedy: “Manic Hispanic Sunday Funnies” starts 7 p.m. at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale. Admission $10. Visit stircrazycomedyclub.com .

Live Music

TUNES: Litchfield Park duo: Copper Sunrise performs 3 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Karaoke

STAGE: Get involved with your talent: Take the mic 8:30 p.m. every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Sports

BASEBALL: Rookie league summer play: Arizona League play pits the Reds against the Mariners and on another field the Indians Blue against the White Sox. First pitch for both is 6 p.m. at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear.

7/29 MONDAY

Library

PHOTOGRAPHY: Learn important tips: Ten Tips for Better Nature and Landscape Photography is a workshop theme 6:30 p.m. at the Velma Teague Library, 7010 N. 58th Ave., Glendale. Join librarian and amateur photographer Judy Coon who will share her tips on creating better nature and landscape photography. Email jcoon@glendaleaz.com or call 623-930-3446.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 6:30 p.m. every Monday at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115, Surprise. Call 623-556-1000.

Karaoke

STAGE: Try your hand: Join the fun with Sandie starts 6 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road, Surprise. Call 623-583-1222.

Library

MOVIE: Classic family flick: Family Movie Series presents “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” at noon at Goodyear Library, 14455 W. Van Buren St., Goodyear. The movie is rated PG-13. Call 602-652-3000.

7/30 TUESDAY

Trivia

GAME: Get a team together to compete: DJ Trivia goes 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Bar & Grill, 9980 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria. Call 623-566-1470.

Live Music

TUNES: Singing and dancing: Spirited Lads perform 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

STAGE: Beatles tribute: The band With A Little Help From My Friends plays Beatles classics 3 p.m. at the Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West. Tickets $5.

Karaoke

YOUR TURN: Take control of the mic: Cowboy Ken is the host at 6:30 p.m. at The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave., Sun City. Call 623-977-0662.

Lecture

TALK: Difference makers: The “Hot Coffee” Art Lecture Series provides an opportunity to learn and discuss topics on a variety of aspects of arts and culture. Lectures include artists, arts professionals, historians, and educators that help shape arts in the Valley. Kathleen Trott, resident Costume Designer, and Manager of the Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Costume Shop for Arizona Opera will explain the evolution of costume making, from conception to its final creation. Program starts 7 p.m. at Goodyear Total Wine & More, 1416 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear.

7/31 WEDNESDAY

Open Mic

PARTICIPATE: Come try your hand: Acoustically Speaking hosts Open Mic Night 6-8 p.m. at CheezHeads, 20283 N. Lake Pleasant Road, Suite 110, Peoria. Call 623-566-6770.

Library

JAM: Music session open to all: An acoustic jam session goes 6-8 p.m. at the Glendale Main Library, 5959 W. Brown St. Bring an acoustic instrument and play round-robin style. Audience welcome. Call 623-930-3573.

Karaoke

STAGE: Audience participation: Every Wednesday 8-11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100, Surprise. Call 623-584-8250.

Trivia

BAR: Get your team together: Team Trivia starts 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104, Surprise. Call 623-214-1004.

Movie

FLICKS: Movies every Wednesday: Free for RCSC cardholders and their escorted guests every Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m. at Marinette Recreation Center, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, Sun City. All movie locations now have FM transmission. Bring a device and tune to 99.1 FM. Always free popcorn.

Live Music

TUNES: Come for music and brews: Ricky Harris performs 6 p.m. at Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, 15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear.