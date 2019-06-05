Team up for Amazing Challenges in downtown Glendale Saturday

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Team up for the Amazing Challenges event from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8 in Historic Downtown Glendale and Catlin Court, 7102 N. 59th Ave.

A four-person team-based competition consists of numerous challenging activities including best Lego creation, blind-folded taste test, highest pinball score and more. Start at Spinning Wheel Antiques & Gifts (7015 N. 58th Ave.) to receive a list of participating businesses and instructions. The evening ends at Desert Rose Steakhouse & Gastro Pub for the awards ceremony.

Get a team together and pre-register at tinyurl.com/AmazingChallenges .