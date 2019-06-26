Surprise library presentation focuses on The Who’s legacy

Sixties music historian Vinnie Bruno will present a retrospective on the purveyors of British power pop, The Who, with a presentation 2 p.m. Friday, July 5 at the Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

Formed in 1964, The Who’s classic lineup consisted of lead singer Roger Daltrey, guitarist and singer Pete Townshend, bass guitarist John Entwistle and drummer Keith Moon.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 where their display describes them as “prime contenders, in the minds of many, for the title of World’s Greatest Rock Band,” and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005. Seven of the group’s albums appeared on Rolling Stone’s list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” in 2003, more than any act except The Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.

Mr. Bruno is a Beatles scholar and Sixties rock historian. He is recently retired as the Director of First Year Programs at LaGuardia Community College (City University of New York). He holds an MPA from Baruch College and as an adjunct professor for the past 25 years, he has taught courses in numerous disciplines including humanities, business, mathematics, and cooperative education.

He currently resides in both New Jersey and Arizona.

The event is co-sponsored by City of Surprise Parks & Recreation. Call John Faser at 602-652-3404.

Learn about Mr. Bruno at vinniebeatles.com .

IF YOU GO

What: Vinnie Bruno presentation on The Who

When: 2 p.m. Friday, July 5

Where: Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

More Information: Call 602-652-3404 or visit vinniebeatles.com