Sun City West opens season with Welcome Back Dance

Hi-Fi All Stars provide live tunes

Join the Recreation Centers of Sun City West to welcome the new season of entertainment with the annual Welcome Back Dance 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Palm Ridge Rec Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Drive. Doors open 6:30 p.m.

Live music provided by the Hi-Fi All Stars, a high-energy band that performs hits from the 50s through today. The band features Pedro Rocha and Jessica Kelly on lead vocals, Shane Travis on guitar, Rick Travis on bass, Cathie King on violin and keys, Greg Ansel on guitar and keys, and Dave Schreck on drums. This seven-piece band has played for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Taste of the Town and 80s Gala, and has also performed for the Glendale Chocolate Festival as the headline act. Their mix includes golden oldies, country, 80s pop and more.

Tickets are $12 and available online at suncitywest.com or at the box office, 19803 N. R.H. Johnson Blvd.

