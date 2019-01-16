Sun Cities Chamber Orchestra planning 3 upcoming shows

The Sun Cities Chamber Orchestra has three upcoming concerts in Sun City.

The first is 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at Temple Beth Shalom, 12202 N. 101st Ave., followed up with a 3 p.m. show Sunday, Feb. 24 at Willowbrook Methodist Church, 19390 N. 99th Ave.

Later on, the orchestra performs 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Lakeveiw Methodist Church, 10298 W. Thunderbird Blvd.

The Sun Cities Chamber Orchestra was established more than 30 years ago as an opportunity for string players to continue playing after they retired from the original Sun City Symphony.

During the first years of its existence the membership was around 12 musicians. As time passed it continued to grow, and today boasts more than 50 members as a full orchestra including woodwinds, brass and percussion.

The conductor is George Zoske.

Visit suncitieschamberorchestra.com .

IF YOU GO

