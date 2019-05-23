Street Player ready for Sun City stage

Van Johnson, John Lucas, Tim O’Connor and Gary Hudson as Street Player play Sun City on June 8. [Special to the Independent]
Foursome will plug in at The Speakeasy

 

Street Player is returning to the stage at The Speakeasy in Sun City.

The Phoenix-based foursome brings its rock, country and rhythm and blues sounds at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8 to The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave.

“A super fun place that likes to party,” the band describes of The Speakeasy on their Facebook page.

Van Johnson, John Lucas, Tim O’Connor and Gary Hudson make up Street Player.

In between Saturday night live music acts, The Speakeasy features karaoke Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Fridays. Trivia Night starts 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

 

IF YOU GO

Who: Street Player

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Where: The Speakeasy, 10745 Grand Ave.

More Information: Call 623-977-0662



