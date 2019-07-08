Soulful rock combo planning Peoria gig

Tempe-based The Big Blue coming to Lucidi

The Big Blue, a soulful rock group from Tempe, will perform 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., in Peoria.

When the band was formed by high school friends Jacob Pohl (drums) and Scott Bomberg (vocals, guitar), the goal was to create gritty alternative rock and roll with a classic blues feel. The first song the pair wrote as a band, “I Bet,” was just released on all steaming platforms.

The band has grown to include Ian Redford on bass and Brad Honer playing trumpet.

Mr. Bomberg’s vocals and guitar sounds serve as the center of the group, while the rhythm section of Mr. Pohl and Mr. Reford gives the band a groovy edge. The addition of Mr. Honer’s brass makes a style that is both old and new.

The band frequents small local shows and is working on six singles for online release.

Follow The Big Blue on Facebook for updates.

IF YOU GO

Who: The Big Blue

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18

Where: Lucidi Distilling Co. – Fire Station No. 1, 8307 W. Washington St., Peoria

More Information: Look for The Big Blue on Facebook