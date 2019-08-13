Saddle Mountain Brewing, KD’s Studio team up for painting event Aug. 19

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, at 15651 W. Roosevelt St., in Goodyear, is the place to be for “Arizona State Boards” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. What does that mean? Painting wooden boards shaped like Arizona, of course. KD’s Studio in Buckeye is hosting the event.

It’s a fun night out for sure. And go ahead and order a pint of Saddle Mountain’s Scottish Ale Clan-Destine, the 2017 and 2018 Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal winner, and 2018 World Beer Cup Silver Medal winner.