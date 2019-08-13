Saddle Mountain Brewing, KD’s Studio team up for painting event Aug. 19
KD’s Studio, in Buckeye, is hosting a cool night where Saddle Mountain Brewing Company patrons can paint wooden boards shaped like Arizona. The event is Aug. 19. [Special to Independent Newsmedia]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company, at 15651 W. Roosevelt St., in Goodyear, is the place to be for “Arizona State Boards” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. What does that mean? Painting wooden boards shaped like Arizona, of course. KD’s Studio in Buckeye is hosting the event.
It’s a fun night out for sure. And go ahead and order a pint of Saddle Mountain’s Scottish Ale Clan-Destine, the 2017 and 2018 Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal winner, and 2018 World Beer Cup Silver Medal winner.
