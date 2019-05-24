Peoria Farmers Market moves indoors for summer

Same location, but indoors starting May 25

Now that it’s May, the Peoria Farmers Market (aka Momma’s Organic Market) has officially moved indoors but it is still at the same location at 9744 W. Northern Ave., and is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday, starting May 25.

Farmers, vendors and food trucks will be on site. The market will stay indoors through August.

The market features free admission, vendors and food trucks accept cash and cards, friendly leashed dogs are welcome, and there are new vendors every week.

The Peoria market was founded in 2007.

IF YOU GO

What: Momma’s Organic Market

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday

Where: 9744 W. Northern Ave., Peoria

More Information: GetLocalArizonaEvents.com