Harkins, Desert Financial Credit Union sending 500 Valley dads to the movies for Father’s Day

Dads, if you’d like to spend Father’s Day at the movies this year, Desert Financial Credit Unionand Harkins Theatres can help (because, let’s face it, there are few better places to spend a hot June day in Phoenix than a movie theater).

Beginning Thursday, June 13 the first 500 dads who visit one of six designated, Valley-wide Desert Financial Credit Union branch locations during business hours will secure two free Harkins movie tickets, along with two Harkins Theatres Loyalty Cups.

Dads interested in the tickets do not need to be a member of Desert Financial Credit Union, nor is any purchase required. They will simply need to mention “Father’s Day” to a teller at one of the six locations.

Pickup will be available at select Desert Financial Credit Union locations during branch hours from Thursday, June 13 until supplies last, or through Saturday, June 15 (whichever happens first). Interested dads can find the eligible location nearest them on Desert Financial’s Facebook page. The locations are:

West Side Branches:

Thunderbird

5690 W. Thunderbird Rd., Glendale, AZ 85306

Black Canyon

6633 N. Black Canyon Hwy., Phoenix, AZ 85015

44th Street

2500 N. 44th St., Phoenix, AZ 85008

East Side Branches:

Chandler Branch

1949 W. Ray Rd., Ste. 34, Chandler, AZ 85224

Alma School

2355 S. Alma School Rd., Mesa, AZ 85210

Paradise Valley

4619 E. Cactus Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032

All branch hours:

• Thursday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Desert Financial Credit Union, which turned 80 last month, is continuing its ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ campaign, spreading joy across the Valley.

“Our Random Acts of Kindness campaign was created last year to start a kindness revolution here in the Valley,” said Desert Financial President & CEO Jeff Meshey. “All year long, we give away surprises, cash and experiences to help spread smiles to our members and the community. This week, we want to celebrate dads in a special way, and thought a day at the movies would be just the ticket.”

For more information, visit desertfinancial.com.