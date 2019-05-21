Glendale Summer Band celebrates 53rd season of downtown music

State’s longest-running community band kicks off Summer Concert Series

A Glendale summer tradition returns for its 53nd season beginning Thursday, June 6 in downtown Glendale.

The eight-week concert series takes place 8 p.m. each Thursday through July 25, in the E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre in Murphy Park, located at 58th and Glenn drives.

These free concerts are a night out for an entire family. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase at the concerts, which will a patriotic performance Wednesday, July 3 in celebration of Independence Day, as well as new themes each week.

The Glendale Summer Band is the longest- running community band in Arizona. The ages of the volunteer band members span several generations. Formed back in 1966, the band originally played at O’Neil Park, before moving to Murphy Park when the amphitheater was built. Music lovers will be entertained by about 100 musicians with their renditions of marches, polkas, movie medleys and other tunes.

The Glendale Summer Band concert series is sponsored by the Glendale Ambassadors.

Call the Glendale’s Special Events hotline at 623-930-2299, or visit glendaleaz.com/events .

IF YOU GO

What: Glendale Summer Band Concert Series

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Series runs through July 25.

Where: E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheatre, 5850 W. Glendale Ave.

Cost: Free

More Information: 623-930-2299 or visit glendaleaz.com/events