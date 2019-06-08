Copper Sunrise making Litchfield rounds this summer

Local duo bouncing between Old Pueblo Cafe, Dillon’s

The guys from Copper Sunrise will be performing around Litchfield Park this summer. The duo features Greg Drejza on guitar and Keith Weaver on drums.

Look for the Litchfield Park-based band at at 6 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Dillon’s inside World Wildlife Zoo, 16501 W. Northern Ave.; at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Old Pueblo Cafe, 102 N. Old Litchfield Road; at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Old Pueblo Cafe, 102 N. Old Litchfield Road; and at 6 p.m. Friday, July 12 again at Dillon’s inside World Wildlife Zoo.

They name Eric Clapton, Dave Mason, Peter Gabriel, Genesis, Yes and The Beatles among their influences.

Mr. Drejza is originally from Upstate New York, and has been playing guitar since he was 9 years old — and still has that guitar. He learned the instrument from playing at Catholic Folk Masses each and every Sunday during his Catholic grammar school years, according to the band’s website.

Mr. Weaver is originally from Newark, Delaware, and has been playing drums since he getting his mother’s blessing in sixth grade to go in search of other musical instruments to play in the school’s symphonic band. After playing violin for three years he felt he was destined for bigger things and, always craving attention, he thought drums would do the trick.

IF YOU GO

Who: Copper Sunrise

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Dillon’s inside World Wildlife Zoo, 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Old Pueblo Cafe, 102 N. Old Litchfield Road

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 4 at Old Pueblo Cafe, 102 N. Old Litchfield Road

When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 12 at Dillon’s inside World Wildlife Zoo, 16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park

More Information: coppersunrise.wordpress.com