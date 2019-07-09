Christmas in July comes to downtown Glendale Saturday

The 13th Annual Christmas in July in Historic Downtown Glendale and Catlin Court, 7141 N. 59th Ave., runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

Boutique stores, specialty shops and eateries will feature festive treats, holiday gift ideas and merry make-and take-crafts such as charm bracelets and decorate-your-own Christmas tree. Visit with Santa 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Glendale Flowers and Gifts.

A free event shuttle runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Start the day at the Historic Downtown Glendale Merchant Association Portable Information Booth (Mrs. P.I.B.) located at the corner of 58th Drive and Palmaire Avenue to pick up your event map.

This year’s event features the first Cookie Crawl, where participating merchants will share their favorite cookies.

The Mrs. P.I.B. portable information booth will also be collecting bottled water donations for the Maricopa County Heat Relief Network.