Calling Peoria foodies for 4th of July eating contests

Each year the All-American Festival, Thursday, July 4 at the Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave., features several eating contests.

The sixth annual Peoria Food Challenge, sponsored by Sonic, includes three food-eating contests that test contestants with drinking a Route 44 size slush or eating three pounds of tater tots as fast as possible. In the hot dog eating contest, contestants try to eat as many hot dogs as possible in 10 minutes.

Contestants must be 18 years or older. Registration is not required.

Visit peoriaaz.gov/specialevents .