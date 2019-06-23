Calling Peoria foodies for 4th of July eating contests
[Metro Creative Graphics]
Each year the All-American Festival, Thursday, July 4 at the Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave., features several eating contests.
The sixth annual Peoria Food Challenge, sponsored by Sonic, includes three food-eating contests that test contestants with drinking a Route 44 size slush or eating three pounds of tater tots as fast as possible. In the hot dog eating contest, contestants try to eat as many hot dogs as possible in 10 minutes.
Contestants must be 18 years or older. Registration is not required.
Visit peoriaaz.gov/specialevents .
Featurednewsletter
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.