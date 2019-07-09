Beatles tribute next up in Sun City West summer series

The Sizzling Summer Series in Sun City West continues when “With A Little Help From My Friends,” a three-piece group performing a long list of favorite Beatles songs, performs 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

The group features three Sun City West residents with Linda Marman, Ellie Chaffee and Tim Polizzi taking a trip down Beatle Memory Lane, with early songs from “Meet the Beatles” all the way through “Abbey Road.”

Tickets are $5.

Mr. Polizzi has been featured as a guitarist, pianist and vocalist with several rock bands in California and Arizona. He’s been a Beatles fan since they first appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964. After relocating from California, he has been a Sun City West resident for the past six years.

Ms. Chaffee has been singing as long as she can remember in folk groups, choirs, wedding bands and community theater musicals. A former teacher from Illinois, she is now a full time resident of Sun City West.

After moving to SCW from Colorado, Ms. Marman has continued in her musical pursuits as a member of several local groups. In addition to performing as a vocalist, she plays a variety of musical instruments including piano, guitar, mandolin and clarinet.

IF YOU GO

Who: With A Little Help From My Friends

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 30

Where: Stardust Theatre, 14401 R.H. Johnson Blvd.

Tickets: $5