ABT in Peoria presents Sinatra tribute series

‘My Way’ celebrates ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ starting July 12

Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, presents its latest Encore Series with “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra.” The shows open 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, and run through July 21.

The theatre celebrates “Ol’ Blue Eyes” from his early beginnings in New York during the 1940s swing era through the bright lights of Vegas with the Rat Pack in the 1960s to his final performances as “Chairman of the Board.” This revue features hits “Fly Me to The Moon,” “Love and Marriage,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” “My Way” and more.

The cast includes:

• Cassandra Klaphake, who holds a Master of Music Degree in Voice from the New England Conservatory. An award-winning actress and musician, she has performed with opera companies and symphonies both nationally and abroad.

• Sal Pavia, who returns to Arizona Broadway after last being seen as Frank Abagnale Jr. in Season 13’s “Catch Me If You Can” and Season 9’s Link Larkin in “Hairspray.” Mr. Pavia is from New York City and is a graduate of Wagner College where he earned a BA in Theatre Performance.

• Liz Fallon, who recently finished a year and a half sailing around the Caribbean as Jennyanydots (and sometimes Jellylorum) in “Cats” on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas. Her Arizona Broadway credits include Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl,” Princess Fiona in “Shrek the Musical,” and Charity Hope Valentine in “Sweet Charity.”

• Andrew Ruggieri, who recently starred as Jerry in ABT’s “An American in Paris.” He is a Philadelphia native with a BFA in Vocal Performance from University of the Arts.

IF YOU GO

What: “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12. Shows run through July 21.

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane

More Information: azbroadway.org