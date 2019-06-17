2-day ‘future’ festival to light up Lake Pleasant

Audio Bend takes over Peoria party spot

The “futuristic” two-day music festival, Audio Bend, returns to the Peoria shores at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd., July 13-14.

Billing itself as “future music,” Audio Bend is a dance party and festival featuring DJs and dancing under LED lights.

“Featuring national and international headliners, beautiful venues, hundreds and thousands of happy people, bouncy castles, water slides, lots of special visual effects, lights and lasers, live painters, fire performers, multiple glowing stages/areas and more,” event promoter Atomic Logic Audio states on its website. “We are bringing you a two-day and one-night camping optional festival at Lake Pleasant. There is a general store, restaurant/bar, even paddle boat or kayak rentals and the tallest floating waterslide in the world.”

The event begins noon Saturday, July 13 and runs through noon, Sunday, July 14.

Live art confirmed at the event (including visual projectors, painters, fire performers and more) includes Christmas Glasses, Joel Fenton, James Spracklen, Ed Kennedy, Dak Gid, Digital Media Jockey, Sina Matix, Briana Galli, Shad Winans, Tasha Whitesinger, Budz Entertainment and Addis Thrasher.

There will be five separate stages.

Music on the grass starts at noon and goes until 11 p.m. There will be an official afterparty with live music included with ticket at an on-site warehouse near the grass midnight-5 a.m. For $5 guests can board the groove cruise afterparty with floating live music 11 p.m.-5 a.m.

Visit audiobend.info or the Audio Bend 2019 Facebook event page.

IF YOU GO

What: Audio Bend

When: July 13-14

Where: Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant, 8708 W. Harbor Blvd.

More Information: audiobend.info