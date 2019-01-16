Things to do around Surprise Jan 16-23

SEE THE DAILY NEWS-SUN EVERY FRIDAY FOR A COMPLETE CALENDAR OF WEST VALLEY ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS

1/16 WEDNESDAY

KARAOKE: Every Wednesday from 8 to 11 p.m. at Rumors Sports Bar, 16846 W. Bell Road, Suite 100. Call 623-584-8250.

1/17 THURSDAY

THEATER: Lunchtime Theater presents members of the Phoenix Opera performing from “Till There Was You” noon-1 p.m. at Arts HQ, 16126 N. Civic Center Drive. Cost $11.95. For reservations call 623-584-2626.

LIVE MUSIC: Tom & Jerry performs 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road. Call 623-583-1222.

1/18 FRIDAY

MUSIC: Throwing Fitz performs 9 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104. Call 623-214-1004.

MUSIC: Western Fusion performs 9 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115. Call 623-556-1000.

SHOW: Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormack perform as Switchback 7 p.m. at Cimarron Center, 17100 W. Clearview Blvd. $20 per person. There are also shows at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 and Sunday, Jan. 20. Call 623-583-4406.

LIVE MUSIC: Denny & Dan perform 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road. Call 623-583-1222.

1/19 SATURDAY

GALA: The 8th Annual Black and White Ballroom Gala 7-10 p.m. at Sonoran Plaza, 19793 N. Remington Drive. The Bob Messenger Trio offers a full big band sound. Tickets are $10. Call 623-556-4059 or inmana@cox.net.

LIVE MUSIC: Flashback Night features music from the 50s and 60s 5:30 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road. Call 623-583-1222.

FIRE OPEN HOUSE: The Surprise Fire-Medical Department is holding an open house at City Fire Station 304, 24900 N. 163rd Ave. Residents can come out and meet the firefighters, check out the living and eating quarters, walk through the bays and see the fire trucks. Attendees will also get a look at the medical equipment, firefighting gear and tools used on emergency calls. Call 623-222-5000.

TENNIS: The USTA National Level 3 Surprise Jr. Classic runs Jan. 19-21 at Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex, 14469 W. Paradise Lane. The field features Boys’ 18 Doubles; Boys’ 18 Singles; Girls’ 18 Doubles; Girls’ 18 Singles. Call 623-222-2400.

1/20 SUNDAY

KARAOKE: Join the fun at 9 p.m. at The Brookside II Sports Bar and Grille, 15170 W. Bell Road, Suite 115. Call 623-556-1000.

1/21 MONDAY

KARAOKE: Sing along with Sandie at 6 p.m. at I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road. Call 623-583-1222.

1/22 TUESDAY

MUSIC: Spirited Lads perform 5 p.m. at Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 Litchfield Road, No. 104. Call 623-214-1004.

1/23 WEDNESDAY

FARMERS MARKET: Sun City West Farmers Market runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday at 14465 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. Call 623-363-0082.