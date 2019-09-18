Sun City resident seeks to limit noise from train horns

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City resident Karen Partridge wants quiet along Grand Avenue and is pursuing a campaign to get it.

The Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad runs trains along Grand Avenue through Sun City daily. Train engineers are allowed to blow their horns for one long and two short blasts as they approach a crossing. With four crossings through Sun City, that’s a lot of horn noise, according to Ms. Partridge.

“That disturbs people’s sleep, and it lowers property values because people don’t want to live near that noise,” she said.

Communities can get what are called “quiet zones” that prohibits the use of the train horn, but it requires resident participation. Ms. Partridge is working to get signatures on petitions to initiate the quiet zone process. While she has done some canvassing in neighborhoods near the railroad tracks, the hot weather made that task difficult.

So she simply put a petition for residents to sign outside her home, 10010 W. Alabama Ave.

A quiet zone was established for another West Valley community 10 years ago when Sun City West residents successfully lobbied for one for the crossing at Meeker Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

Jim Powell, long-time Sun City Home Owenrs Association Roads and Safety Committee chairman and vice-chairman, said quiet zones have been researched in prior years but have not been pursued due to constraints inherent in the process.

“Requesters were told that 103rd and 107th avenues are so close to Grand Avenue there would have to be realignment done,” he explained. “That cost would be paid by the taxpayers.”

Ms. Partridge said county officials told her the county would pay a portion of the cost. However, according to Maricopa County ordinances addressing quiet zone, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation would contribute funds to the initial screening and preliminary evaluation processes. Any costs beyond those stages will be the responsibility of the requester, according to the ordinance.

The requester must also produce the remaining costs in full at the conclusion of the initial screening and preliminary evaluation steps, according to the ordinance.

“At this point, MCDOT has not officially committed to anything,” Rainey Holloway, MCDOT spokeswoman stated in an email. “We follow the process outlined (in the ordinance). Until the resident requestor fulfills what is outlined per the ordinance, we will not move forward with the initial screening and evaluation.”

MCDOT cannot fund any improvements for a quiet zone because the zones are considered quality of life improvements, not roadway improvements, she added.

While residents cannot be the requester to the Federal Railroad Administration for a quiet zone, they can initiate the process by petition. When those are turned in to MCDOT, the designated authority for quiet zones in unincorporated areas, that agency becomes the requester.

According to a 2013 letter from Roberta Crowe, then a MCDOT spokeswoman, to Jan Ek, Recreation Centers of Sun City general manager, previous research into a quiet zone showed obstacles for Sun City that were different than Sun City West’s quiet zone request.

Quiet zones are designed for residential areas, but the Sun City area between 107th and 99th avenues is primarily business, according to Ms. Crowe. In addition, there is insufficient right-of-way to establish a quiet zone in that area.

“There needs to be 100 feet of median on both sides of the railroad crossing,” Ms. Crowe stated in the letter. “Only 25 feet exists. That means the supplemental safety measures and quad gates would have to be installed at a minimum cost of $500,000 per crossing.”

“No Pedestrians” signs were put up at the Sun City West crossing, but because the density of commercial properties is higher at the three Sun City crossings than the one in Sun City West, that would not be possible in Sun City, Ms. Crowe stated.

“The Sun City West crossing improvements entailed only minimal concrete roadway median, signage and some chain-link fence. Therefore, the cost was significantly lower than it would be for Sun City since pedestrians would need to be accommodated in that community,” Ms. Crowe stated in the letter.

Once the weather begins to cool down, Ms. Partridge will go door-to-door with her petitions. But she realizes this will be a long process.

“Some homes I go to I don’t get an answer because the winter visitors are not back yet,” she said. “Others don’t answer the door because they think I’m a solicitor or scammer.”

Regardless of the obstacles, Ms. Partridge is determined to see the process through to its completion.

“This will be good for all homeowners in the quiet zone areas,” she said. “It will help property values and sleep.”