Valley Voices: Grill class

Opinion

Grill class offered in Sun City West

Too much

That’s ($85 fee) pricey. — Mona Haney

How good’s the meat?

Are they grilling a good steak? Too pricey for me. — Marion Boucher Clewett

RCSCW board conducts Palm Ridge meeting

What’s the connection?

Since when does the rec centers have anything to do with a country club? — Janice Mortensen

Being supportive

Would like to have attended but was playing golf, supporting the golf budget! — Dudley Gibson

Advance notice

An excellent way to exhibit outreach and community involvement would have been to post this before 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Just saying. — V. Larry Smith

Notice was given

Hi folks. We posted an announcement about this meeting last week on Facebook as well as in the e-newsletter. This was just a followup. And we can’t control what “titles” Facebook gives us to choose from. They’re very limited. Thanks for understanding. — Recreation Centers of Sun City West

Resident shares orange sunset photos online

Got some also

I got lots of them from the highway Sunday. It was gorgeous. — Brandi Cavazos Ramos

Beautiful colors

Simply awesome! — Suzanne Hendershot



