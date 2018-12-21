Valley Voices: Thanks for service

This is your public forum. We welcome your opinions, which can be emailed to wvnews@newszap.com or posted online under the stories at YourValley.net.

Thanks for MCSO deputies’ service

Helped out

The sheriff’s deputy checked up on me. The homeless like me who had their identity stolen and one man even bought me a pack of cigarettes. They are so nice! — Ann Ellis

Deserved praise

Deep bow! — K. Dawn Housel

Peoria is finalist for companies

Traffic

Great, more traffic on Happy Valley Road. — Courtney Bullock

Backyard

All kinds of stuff happening in your backyard. — Alexandra Gutierrez

Great

Sounds great for Peoria. — Pete Karubos

People fooled by fake PCH phone calls

No paying for prize

If only they would remember if you are a winner you do not have to pay for anything to receive your prize. That’s how those creeps scam the elderly. They figure they are needy and don’t check. Thanks to a competent law officer for helping this person out. — Shirley Freeland