Valley Voices: Thanks for service

Thanks for MCSO deputies’ service
Helped out
The sheriff’s deputy checked up on me. The homeless like me who had their identity stolen and one man even bought me a pack of cigarettes. They are so nice! — Ann Ellis
Deserved praise
Deep bow! — K. Dawn Housel
Peoria is finalist for companies
Traffic
Great, more traffic on Happy Valley Road. — Courtney Bullock
Backyard
All kinds of stuff happening in your backyard. — Alexandra Gutierrez
Great
Sounds great for Peoria. — Pete Karubos
People fooled by fake PCH phone calls
No paying for prize
If only they would remember if you are a winner you do not have to pay for anything to receive your prize. That’s how those creeps scam the elderly. They figure they are needy and don’t check. Thanks to a competent law officer for helping this person out. — Shirley Freeland