Local voices: Where to take friend during layover?

Where to take friend during layover?

An area resident seeks advice on where to take her friend, who is coming through Phoenix on a six-hour layover.

Looking for scenic restaurant suggestions. I have a friend with a layover at Sky Harbor next week from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. She has never been to Arizona so I’m looking for someplace close to the airport that I can take her to and we can sit and talk and have lunch. Somewhere that she can get the feel for beautiful mountains etc. She will be here on a weekday. — Jolene Wulf

I don’t know about mountains close to the airport. But you can go on a scooter ride around Tempe Beach Park and Mill avenue for lunch. — Aubrey Johnson Hedgecock

Rustlers Roost! It has a gorgeous view! And it’s super fun and not fancy-shmancy. — Becky Nummerdor

Rustlers Rooste doesn’t open until 4 p.m. unfortunately. It does have a great view, but only open for dinner. See if one of the downtown buildings has a restaurant on the top. — Renee Auclair Laporte

Sheraton Grand Hotel at Wild Horse Pass right off Interstate 10, 12 miles from the airport. They have several nice restaurants. Ko’sin is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. View of Estrella Mountains. Check out the website. — ThereseDeLorenzo-Toledo

Different Pointe of View restaurant at the Tapatio cliffs resort has a great view of Phoenix! —Chrysti Erman

The Buttes is right by the airport — excellent food and views. — Freda Liberty

Or see everything about the desert in one swoop at Desert Botanical Gardens. There’s the butterfly exhibit, which is full of them right now coming out of their cocoons. Unfortunately, just missed a spectacular laser light show at nights there but won’t be here at night anyways. — Judith Chiccarillo

Wrigley Manson is awesome! My company booked it out one evening for a private dinner. It was amazing! The views were spectacular! The history of the home and the piano is just fascinating. — Nellie Hardy