Local Voices: Litchfield Park Little League field, 4th of July event

New Little League field

Litchfield Park’s new Little League field, Jackie Robinson Field at Camelback Road and Village Parkway opened in June.

Field is a gift

We are blessed to live in this community. Being chosen by the Diamondbacks to be gifted this incredible gift. #theychoseus. Jackie Robinson proud. — Ann Ryan Donahue

Fourth of July Splash Bash

The city’s Rec Center hosted a pool party event for the Fourth of July.

Beautiful

Such a beautiful sky and blue pool — Sonny Culbreth

Bash was a blast

We had a blast!! Such a great day! — Debra Kinney Stoever

Keeping critters away

Wild cats?

We moved into a gated community in March. This last Sunday around 2 a.m. I had to literally chase two fighting cats out of our backyard and even had to go to front yard and chase them off. The cats were not scared off easy. Kinda concerns me if they are wild or not? — Cindy Welch

Spray can

I saw a spray last night you can try that is supposed to keep cats and dogs away. I don’t know what it is called though. — Cindy Lambert

Particles

I sprinkle granules around my yard. It’s called “Repels-All.” It repels skunks, cats, dogs, deer, etc. I think it also comes in a spray/liquid. — Matt Hahn

Man’s best friend

Get a dog. — LarryHouser

Catch/Release

They are feral cats. Arizona has a trap and release program to try and cut down on the overpopulation, but once they are spayed and neutered they are returned back to the “wild” (i.e., your neighborhood). — Stacy Chipman

Cat plans

Mothballs are also supposed to repel cats. Vinegar usually mutes the smell of spray. Sorry this is a drag. When we had a cat, neighborhood cats would sit on our roof with him, making cat plans. They tore a hole in the screen and started coming into my son’s room when he was gone. — Lorna Elaine