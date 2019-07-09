Local voices: Glendale Water Services team sets world record

The Glendale Water Services team competes in the Arizona Water Association's Hydrant Hysteria competition Tuesday, April 16 at the AZ Water Annual Conference in Phoenix. [Submitted photo]
The city of Glendale shared a video of Glendale Water Services team members constructing a fire hydrant in 11 seconds, a world record, during the Arizona Water Association’s Hydrant Hysteria competition  at the AZ Water Conference in Phoenix in April. The team went on to the national competition American Water Works Association in Denver last month, where they finished second. However, their time of 11 seconds from the Phoenix convention was not beat during the final and stands as the world record.

Congratulations!! — Jameson Green

Very cool great job! — Julie Baker

Wow! That is awesome! Go Glendale!  — Yvonne Knaack

So proud! Way to represent Glendale and the Water Services department! — Glendale Water Services Department

woohooo that’s my dad!! — Mimi Valenzuela

