Local voices: Glendale Water Services team sets world record

The city of Glendale shared a video of Glendale Water Services team members constructing a fire hydrant in 11 seconds, a world record, during the Arizona Water Association’s Hydrant Hysteria competition at the AZ Water Conference in Phoenix in April. The team went on to the national competition American Water Works Association in Denver last month, where they finished second. However, their time of 11 seconds from the Phoenix convention was not beat during the final and stands as the world record.

