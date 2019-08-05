Local Voices: Glendale residents upset over downtown restroom closures

Sad

That’s very sad. One the perks of shopping downtown is there is public restroom. Maybe a security guard can sweep the area. — Kayla DeMarzio

It’s a shame that the law abiding public suffers the consequences of the illegal activity of others. Policing these public areas, esp. where known illegal activity is taking place is important. — Bridget Suiter

Sad. Wont be shopping downtown Glendale anymore if no public restrooms. — Gail Miller

Where do I “Go”?

Then, where will me and my children (law abiding citizens) use the restroom? Will the area businesses start allowing non-customers to use their facilities?

There’s nowhere to “go” in San Francisco either, homeless just use the sidewalk and alleys. I’d hate to see that happen in Glendale. — Jessi Lee

Still some restrooms open

The article stated that the Library and City Hall restrooms will be available during business hours….

I think I prefer that anyway! — Sylvia Garcia Forry

Police not doing job

What do we pay police for, if it isn’t to keep public spaces safe? Tell me, how does taking away access to restrooms “enhance the enjoyment of downtown Glendale”? — Don Young