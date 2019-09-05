Local voices: Fan wants better traffic flow into Cardinals games

Bad for business

Horrible traffic flow to the game. Have been sent every which way to get from Gordon Biersch to the Orange Lot on Cardinals Way. And the people manning the black lot have no clue that the entrances to 101 on Camelback and Indian School are closed. Left the East Valley at 2:30 and will probably miss kick off. You are making it undesirable for football revenue to use the Westgate businesses! — Pam Maratea

The Cardinals’ first home game of the regular season is 1:25 p.m. Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The team hosted two home preseason games in August.