Haldiman: New-ish name, same great news organization, and then some

What is in a name?

Actually quite a lot.

As you may have already read, this news provider is once again named the Peoria Independent.

But this is no new name by any stretch of the imagination. It was the name on the masthead 20 years ago when the first issue rolled out to newsstands and doorsteps in October of 1999. As a side note, I was about to graduate from college at the time with more dreams of theater in my head than journalism. But that is a story for a different time and place.

Fast forward to today, we will be celebrating our 20-year anniversary of serving the community later this year.

Now it is full speed ahead with our renewed branding and the Peoria Independent as the moniker for this news provider.

This includes our online and social media presence.

Our website will remain the same, YourValley.net. You will still get all the most up-to-date Peoria and surrounding West Valley news there. It is your digital home for purposeful neutrality and an extension of our print product’s mission as a public trust to the world wide web, with no paywall to boot!

It’s no secret that most people get their news online, so your social media home for Peoria news should be our Peoria Independent Facebook page and for more regional news, our Daily Independent Facebook page and Daily Independent Twitter handle, @AzNewsmedia.

These are exciting times for Independent Newsmedia, the publisher of a daily newspaper, the Peoria Independent, and nine other community newspapers throughout the Valley.

The company has been in expansion mode while other newspapers, sadly, are shuttering.

But I think the growth is a sign there is a true thirst for the hyper-local news our products provide. And none of that will change. Now more than ever, when the idea of news is constantly being challenged, it is our responsibility to give you the most impartial, balanced and accurate news we can provide.

As the sun sets on the holiday of our country’s independence for another year, it’s good to be the Independent again.

Philip Haldiman is the Peoria Independent New Editor.

