William M. Byrd, son of Glendale couple, graduates from Air Force basic training

Joint Air Force Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, Texas. [Submitted photo]
Military, Neighbors

U.S. Air Force Airman William M. Byrd graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Mr. Byrd is the son of William M. Byrd of Glendale and Marcey A. Richard of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

He is a 2017 graduate of Stanhope Elmore High School, Millbrook, Alabama.



