Tremble Clefs soon to expand to Peoria, Surprise

Grant continues music therapy support for those living with Parkinson’s

Tremble Clefs Arizona, which provides music therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease, received a community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation, which awarded a $20,000 community grant to Tremble Clefs Arizona for the purpose of starting two new singing groups in Maricopa County.

Tremble Clefs Arizona is a local 501(c)(3) charity that depends upon donations to provide programs of music as therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease. Singing is valuable for symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, which affects the voice. Participants join in breathing, stretching, posture, rhythm and movement activities, as well as vocal exercises and enjoy a strong social support system primarily through the weekly rehearsals and concerts performed throughout the county.

The Original Tremble Clefs was founded in Scottsdale in 1994 and meets weekly at the Granite Reef Senior Center in Scottsdale. A second group, the West Side Tremble Clefs, was founded in 2008, and meets weekly at Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Church, 11025 N. 111th Ave., in Sun City.

“Music Therapy is an essential part of treatment for Parkinson’s disease,” Don Dotts, Tremble Clefs Arizona president stated, welcoming the community grant. “We’ve reached a point in Maricopa County where more people need access to this vital therapy. This grant gives us the resources to begin an expansion of this important program.”

The local Tremble Clefs music director is Sun Joo Lee, a board certified music therapist, who earned graduate degrees from ASU.

Tremble Clefs Arizona is using the community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation to start a new choral group in the Northwest Valley to serve all of Surprise and northern Peoria, including Vistancia. Ms Lee also directs this new choral group which meets weekly in the Sun City West Christian Church, 20803 N. 151st Ave.

Later this year another new group is planned for the Chandler/Sun Lakes area, also funded by the Parkinson’s Foundation community grant.

Anyone with Parkinson’s disease and an accompanying family member or caregiver are welcome to attend the weekly meetings. No vocal experience is expected nor required. New members are always welcome. Weekly rehearsals are canceled for the following dates this summer: West Side Tremble Clefs, July 17, 24. The Sun City West Tremble Clefs July 2, 9, 16, 23.

Visit trembleclefsarizona.com , or contact Beth Lee at 623-556-6048 or Don Dotts at 602-571-8894.