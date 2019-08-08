The Moving Wall will visit Peoria for Labor Day

Vietnam War tribute comes to Rio Vista Community Park

An inspired tribute to Vietnam War veterans will be in Peoria Thursday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 9 at Rio Vista Community Park, 8866 W. Thunderbird Road.

“They must never be forgotten,” Mayor Cathy Carlat stated. “The Moving Wall will stand with dignity alongside our Veterans Memorial, giving us a chance to honor our fallen heroes, and pay tribute to their sacrifice. It is an honor to have this travelling memorial in the city of Peoria.”

Created in 1984, The Moving Wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Three Vietnam veterans – John Devitt, Norris Shears and Gerry Haver – built The Moving Wall and put it on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas in October 1984.

The memorial has been traveling the country for more than 30 years since, bringing the experience to those who do not have the opportunity to go to Washington.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 there will be a public opening ceremony at Rio Vista Community Park featuring Carlat, Councilmember Bill Patena and an F-35 flyover. The Moving Wall will be monitored 24 hours a day by volunteers 18 years or older. Visitors can see the Wall and take pictures in Peoria for five days.

“The Moving Wall is a touching memorial for the men and women who served in the Vietnam War,” Councilmember Patena stated. “In particular, I hope this memorial gives the youth of Peoria the chance to learn about the Vietnam War, reflect on the true price of freedom and pay their respects.”

Visit peoriaaz.gov/veterans to learn how to volunteer to help.

IF YOU GO

What: The Moving Wall

When: Sept. 5-9. Public opening ceremony 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

Where: Rio Vista Community Park, 8866 W. Thunderbird Road

More Information: peoriaaz.gov/veterans