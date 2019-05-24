Sun City West Stained Glass Club honors artist of month

Virginia (Gin) Tecca-Picone is the Stained Glass Crafters’ Artist of the Month.

Ms. Tecca-Picone joined the club in 2008. She and her husband moved to Sun City West in 1998 after searching for the ideal retirement community. She is a registered dietitian, and continued working for several years after moving here.

Ms. Tecca-Picone’s featured work of art this month is a desert terrarium, which reflects her love of the desert and the plants and animals which inhabit it. It joins several of her detailed panels on display in the the club’s show window at Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Road.

The other show window on display featured an assortment of glass flowers.

IF YOU GO

What: Stained Glass Club executive board meeting

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12

Where: Acacia Room, Palm Ridge Recreation Center, 13800 W. Deer Valley Road

More Information: Call 623-544-6586