Sun City West Metal Club touts foundry process

Metal Club member Earl Powell displays foundry castings at the 2019 Spring Craft Fair. [Submitted photo]
Metal Club Member Earl Powell holds the yellow 3-D printed mold that produces a cast aluminum part. [Submitted photo]
The Sun City West Metal Club began production of a metal casting foundry two years ago and interest in this field continues to grow. The foundry combines the centuries old process of melting metal which is then poured into a sand mold of patterns produced by 3-D printers.

Club members Earl Powell and Mike Bjur have led efforts to install a small foundry furnace with a crucible to melt aluminum, brass and bronze which is then poured into molds created by a 3-D printed pattern. This allows the team to cast a variety of aluminum and brass parts for specific car parts, personalized address plates, metal clamps and more.

The club meets at 13849 W. Camino Del Sol. No prior experience is required; several classes are available. The club is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday–Friday and noon-4 p.m. on weekends.

Call 623-584-0150 or visit www.scwmetalclub.com.



