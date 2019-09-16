Peoria to host 1st round of Meat-Cutting Challenge

West Valley butchers among those slicing up competition

Four West Valley competitors are among the 26 professional meat-cutters hitting the ice in the cold confines of Arizona Ice Peoria, 15829 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.

Competitors represent Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

Participating West Valley meat-cutters include Victor Landis (Peoria), Melek Holland (Surprise), Tyler Dumpert (Goodyear) and Mark Ronquillo (Goodyear).

Each participant receives 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat-cutters are judged on quality, yield, and speed in this timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. To assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting is done at a chilly 38 degrees. Top scoring challengers in the region will advance to the semifinals to compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2020 national competition. The semifinals and final competition take place in March in Nashville, Tennessee.

The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $20,000, and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

“At Texas Roadhouse, our professional butchers hand-cut every steak in each restaurant,” Garrett Bateman, Texas Roadhouse product coach, stated. “This meat-cutting challenge recognizes the significant contributions of our talented butchers and we’re proud to reward and honor these individuals through this national competition.”

Each Meat Cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse. In an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in the 35-degree walk-in cooler.

The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program, created in 2001, to recognize daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat cutters. Meat cutters hand-cut each steak served at the restaurants. Their work is displayed in the lobby where guests are invited to hand pick their steak.

IF YOU GO

What: Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge first round

When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24

Where: Arizona Ice Peoria, 15829 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria