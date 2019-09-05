Peoria Auxiliary receives national honor

By Marge Christianson

Special to Independent Newsmedia

The HEAL HER Art program at Peoria’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), 9847 W. Desert Cove Ave., received national accolades at the 99th Annual American Legion Auxiliary National Convention held in Indianapolis Aug. 25-27.

In keeping with the ALA National President Kathy Dungan focus on women veterans, HEAL HER Art is a free art-wellness program for women veterans. The year old program was originally funded by the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation, Chick fil-A Arrowhead and Peoria’s ALA Unit 62. More recently the program has received support from the Peoria Mayor’s Charity of Choice donation to Unit 62 and from grants from the Arizona Commission of the Arts and the Ascanio and Jean Boccuti Family Charitable Fund. The program currently takes place monthly at the Phoenix VA Care Facility and is planned to expand to the Prescott VA and Peoria this coming year.

“The American Legion Auxiliary Foundation positively impacts the lives of our veterans, military and their families by funding American Legion Auxiliary programs today and for future generations. HEAL HER Art is changing the lives of some of our most vulnerable veterans and I was lucky enough to witness it firsthand during my term as national president,” Ms. Dungan said when introducing the program to nearly 1,000 members from across the country.

Amid cheers from the Arizona delegation, Unit 62 president Tammy Early, past unit president Doris Theiss, Unit 62 members Dana Ramsey (Army Veteran), Nicki Cruz and Marge Christianson were welcomed onto the national stage.

Unit 62’s junior president Audrina Rosales (age 11), recognized with a Good Deed award from the unit, was also featured during the convention. As part of her Girls Scout project, Audrina distributed, replaced and retired more than 1,000 U.S. flags throughout Peoria and the West Valley.

U.S. Army Veteran and Unit 62 member Dana Ramsey was honored at a special luncheon as Arizona’s Auxiliary member of the year.

Departing Department of Arizona president Cindy Queen’s efforts supporting women veterans was also recognized by the national president. Incoming Department of Arizona president Patricia Lugo was installed during a patriotic ceremony. Ms. Lugo’s focus for the ALA’s Centennial Year is “The One Hundred Club”—an organization that provides financial assistance to families of first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

Other convention highlights:

• In an historical move, the American Legion voted to extend membership in the Auxiliary to male spouses of U.S. veterans and servicemembers.

• To incorporate the recent “Legion Act” legislation signed into law by President Trump, membership eligibility dates were expanded for veterans and their families.

• Introduced by her husband, Second Lady Karen Pence addressed the convention body as she received the American Legion Auxiliary Public Spirit Award. Ms. Pence talked about the spouses and families who serve alongside servicemembers.

• Nicole Clapp from the Department of Iowa, was elected national president for the Auxiliary’s Centennial Year.

To learn more about the Auxiliary’s mission or to volunteer donate, join or partner with the Auxiliary, visit AZPost62.com or email ALAunit62AZ@gmail.com .

Editor’s note: Marge Christianson is the public relations volunteer with American Legion Auxiliary John J Morris Unit 62.

IF YOU GO

What: Legion general member meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17

Where: Peoria’s American Legion Auxiliary, 9847 W. Desert Cove Ave.

More Information: Visit AZPost62.com or email ALAunit62AZ@gmail.com