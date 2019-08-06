Litchfield Park recognizes Rosie the Riveter chapter members

The City of Litchfield Park recognized Sun City Rosie the Riveter chapter members near The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park.

Their next meeting is expected to take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Royal Cafe, at 10793 Grand Ave., in Sun City.

The purpose of the American Rosie the Riveter Association is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women, including volunteer women, during World War II; to promote cooperation and fellowship among such members and their descendants; and to further the advancement of patriotic ideals, excellence in the workplace, and loyalty to the United States.

There are more than 200 members in the Sun City Rosie the Riveters Chapter.

For more information on the Sun City Rosie the Riveters Chapter call Linda Lundberg at 970-227-2466.

