Independent seeks scenic photos for annual calendar

Independent Newsmedia wants to see the best that area photographers have to offer.

A new 2020 West Valley wall calendar will be printed this fall and readers are invited to submit scenic photos of desert landscapes, nature and/or landmarks in the West Valley.

Submitted photos must be digital in jpeg format, 300-500 dpi and at least 10.5 inches wide by 8 inches tall. Include name, residence, email and photo description. Submit photos via email as an attachment to wvnews@newszap.com; note the subject “calendar.”

By submitting a photo, the photographer gives Independent Newsmedia legal rights to publish the picture. Photographers will be identified by name and city in the calendar.Submission does not guarantee use.

The Independent Newsmedia staff will select the final photos.

Deadline is Thursday, Aug. 15.