Independence HS alumnus graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Jesus O. Uribe Franco graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

He is a 2018 graduate of Independence High School, 6602 N 75th Ave., Glendale.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.