Hospice volunteer orientation classes coming to Peoria

Hospice of the Valley will hold an informational workshop on volunteer opportunities 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 4 at its central Phoenix office at 1510 E. Flower St.

Meet Lin Sue Cooney, director of community engagement, and her pet therapy dog, Max. Volunteers will be on hand to share experiences. Learn how to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Refreshments will be served.

Orientation classes will also take place 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 3; Friday, May 10; and Saturday, May 11 at the West Clinical Office, 9435 W. Peoria Ave., in Peoria.

Advance application is required. Visit hov.org/volunteer-opportunities .

Hospice of the Valley is the leading provider of end-of-life care in Arizona. The not-for-profit agency offers a full spectrum of services, including pediatric care, dementia care, pulmonary care and palliative care for those suffering chronic illness.

Hospice of the Valley, Arizona’s leading provider of end-of-life care, offers training for volunteers who wish to support patients and caregivers. Volunteers provide an extra layer of compassion to patients who may be lonely. They also give family caregivers a much-needed break. Other volunteer opportunities support our staff, from helping with administrative duties to working in our thrift stores.

Email volunteeropportunities@hov.org or call 602-636-6336.

IF YOU GO

What: Hospice of the Valley volunteer orientation classes

When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 3; Friday, May 10; and Saturday, May 11

Where: West Clinical Office, 9435 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria

More Information: Email volunteeropportunities@hov.org or call 602-636-6336